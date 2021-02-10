February's Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Frustrate Fans

The latest batch of Nintendo Switch Online games has been revealed, with three new SNES games and one from the NES coming to the system later this month. Unfortunately, many fans are not happy with February's obscure picks, particularly since Earthbound remains missing from the service. The SNES RPG is trending on Twitter, as fans continue to petition Nintendo for it to be added. It's a bit surprising the game that introduced Ness has not yet been made available on the system, despite the demand. Considering how much the character has been popularized by the Super Smash Bros. series, Earthbound would seem like a no-brainer. Alas, fans of the SNES masterpiece will be kept waiting once again.

Are you disappointed that Earthbound isn't available through Nintendo Switch Online? Were you a fan of the game on SNES? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Earthbound on Nintendo Switch!