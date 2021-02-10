February's Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Frustrate Fans
The latest batch of Nintendo Switch Online games has been revealed, with three new SNES games and one from the NES coming to the system later this month. Unfortunately, many fans are not happy with February's obscure picks, particularly since Earthbound remains missing from the service. The SNES RPG is trending on Twitter, as fans continue to petition Nintendo for it to be added. It's a bit surprising the game that introduced Ness has not yet been made available on the system, despite the demand. Considering how much the character has been popularized by the Super Smash Bros. series, Earthbound would seem like a no-brainer. Alas, fans of the SNES masterpiece will be kept waiting once again.
Are you disappointed that Earthbound isn't available through Nintendo Switch Online? Were you a fan of the game on SNES? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Earthbound on Nintendo Switch!
This month's options are obscure to say the least.
What are these games just add Earthbound already https://t.co/5Zt3dLt0jy— Liran #SaveInfinityTrain (@Liran_idk) February 10, 2021
Donkey Kong Country fans have definitely been blessed.
I swear if Nintendo can add all three Donkey Kong Country games then they can add Earthbound.— CirNO (@Br0YES) February 10, 2021
Now that's optimism!
I hope the reason for delaying #EarthBound on the switch is that there working on remake 🤔 or a bundle 3 pack . pic.twitter.com/P5l9juPQl0— Alex Silva (@MintyChipAlex) February 10, 2021
Hypnotizing Nintendo isn't a bad strategy, to be honest.
ooooh nintendo you want to add earthbound to nintendo switch online so bad oooooh pic.twitter.com/4yNVkgquX5— jayden @ aa3 / yakuza 7 (@lfltk) February 10, 2021
Plausible explanation.
Guys of course they haven’t added earthbound it’s such a hidden gem nintendo can’t find it— ɹᴉqɐɥɐʞ (@quackbir) February 10, 2021
Come on, Nintendo!
I have literally only been waiting on Earthbound to be added to Snes collection since it existed. You guys are like a broken record with this series..just show some love to it for once please..#EarthBound @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/HjwtVCYzAC— Yikes Guy 🏳️🌈 (@BeWare_VenGE) February 10, 2021
Its addition is long overdue.
Earthbound is trending and guys I’m very happy. I’ve have the privilege to play Earthbound start to finish and let me tell ya, it’s phenomenal. Nintendo must bring it to online. I will not stand for it not being there because man, people need to play it.— Funnee Limzerd #teamkong (@limzerd) February 10, 2021
At this rate, Chuck Rock will make the cut first!
you know what i think i want Chuck Rock on the switch online collection more than i want earthbound— #1 rhythm n facer (mesh) (@meshum0) February 10, 2021