Nintendo Switch Online Users Get New Metroid, Luigi Freebies

Nintendo has not just one but two separate Nintendo Switch Online promotions going on right now for two of its Nintendo Switch games: Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Metroid Prime Remastered. The first of those games just came out this week on June 27th while the redone version of the older Metroid game released quite a while before Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.back in 2023. The timing of the Metroid Prime Remastered promotion is therefore a bit odd since it's not nearly as timely, but regardless, if you like both of those games, you can cash in on some Nintendo Switch Online icons for each of them now.

These promotions work the same way that Nintendo's other Nintendo Switch Online icon giveaways work. They'll cost Platinum Points to have them added to your Nintendo Switch Online accounts, but Platinum Points only require players to complete missions that you'll already be fulfilling if you're using your Nintendo Switch often, so you should have plenty of those unless you've been burning through them all. Also similar to past giveaways, these promotions for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Metroid Prime Remastered happen in waves, so you'll need to stay on top of the rotations every week or so to make sure you don't miss out on the icons you want.

Nintendo Switch Online Icons for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

(Photo: Luigi's Mansion 2 HD icons for Nintendo Switch Online. )

Fortunately for Luigi's Mansion fans, the promotion for this game just kicked off this week since Luigi's Mansion 2 HD only recently arrived for the Nintendo Switch on June 27th. As shown in the image above, the first wave of these icons will go from now until July 3rd with three more waves of icons to come afterwards.

The image also shows previews of some of the icons that users can grab each time a new wave starts. Right now, some of the Luigi's Mansion 2 HD icons available include Luigi in various poses with his Poltergust 3000, a scared Toad, different colored ghosts, and the ghostly dog, Polterpup. Other than what's shown in the preview above, it's not yet known what icons will be featured in future waves.

Nintendo Switch Online Icons for Metroid Prime Remastered

(Photo: Metroid Prime Remastered icons for Nintendo Switch Online. )

Why is Nintendo running a promotion for Metroid Prime Remastered well over a year after the game came to the Nintendo Switch? Most likely, it's due to the fact that Metroid Prime 4 finally made a reappearance recently during the latest Nintendo Direct, but the "why" of it all doesn't really matter. What does matter is that you can claim some Nintendo Switch Online icons for Metroid right now, though the promotion is one that's already gotten underway and is wave two by now.

This second wave is the last of the promotion with the Metroid Prime Remastered giveaways only consisting of these two waves, not four like Luigi's Mansion HD. Some of the icons available right now include various posts for Samus, enemies that she'll encounter, and some classic examples of Metroid architecture.