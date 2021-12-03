Nintendo Switch Online Adding One of the N64’s Best Games

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch Online is adding one of the N64’s best games, and like all N64 games, the addition will be locked behind the Expansion Pack or, in other words, the more premium tier of Nintendo Switch Online. More specifically, and on December 10, Nintendo is bolstering the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup with Paper Mario, one of the console’s highest-rated games and a game that is widely held as one of the greatest RPGs of all time.

At the moment of publishing, this is the only game that’s been announced for December 10. Typically, Nintendo Switch Online adds several games at once, so it seems unlikely Paper Mario will be the only game added, but it’s possible it will be the only N64 game. And of course, it’s also possible more N64 games will be announced between now and December 10. Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn’t provide any insight in this regard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Debuting in Japan in 2000, Paper Mario didn’t come west until 2001. Developed by Intelligent Systems, the developer now best known for Fire Emblem, the game was an instant success, garnering a 93 on Metacritic and spawning yet another Mario sub-series in the process.

In Paper Mario, his vile viciousness – Bowser himself – has absconded with the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa,” reads an official blurb of the game. “Who will stop him now? It’s up to Mario (and you!) to save all seven of the Star Spirits, guarded by Bowser’s handpicked minions. Can you rise to the occasion and pull off a storybook ending?”

Adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches as a paper-thin version of Mario!



Paper Mario unfolds on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 12/10! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/2DIatjGtTU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 3, 2021

For more coverage on all things Nintendo and Nintendo Switch — including the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here.