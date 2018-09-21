Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online’s NES Game Channel Has Already Been Hacked

The Nintendo Switch Online service made its debut earlier this week, bringing with it a library of […]

By

The Nintendo Switch Online service made its debut earlier this week, bringing with it a library of accessible online NES games that anyone can enjoy. However, some hackers have taken it upon themselves to mess with this particular channel — and have somehow added even more games into the mix.

It appears that the emulation software that runs these games is similar in nature to what makes the NES and SNES Classic Edition systems tick, so since hackers were able to get more games onto those quite easily, surprise! They’ve done the same for the online NES games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For instance, based on this report from Polygon, a hacker by the name of Kapu has provided notes on how easy it is to get into the service, as you can see from the notes below.

However, Kapu made it clear that not everything could be hacked in players’ favor.

Now, while some players may be tempted to try this, keep in mind that Nintendo is super-serious about keeping its games hack-free, so don’t be surprised if it introduces a fix to the service to stop this. Kapu even noted, “Nintendo is very unpredictable when it comes to (checking on the app and banning users), so for now I would heavily advise against anyone else doing it.” For those that need their classic gaming fix, hey, there’s always the NES Classic and SNES Classic Editions.

Nintendo Switch Online is currently available, going anywhere between $3.99 for a month and $19.99 for a year.

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts