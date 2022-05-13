Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game

✖

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to check out Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, starting next week! The game is the next Nintendo 64 classic coming to the service, and it will be made available on May 20th. As with all previous N64 games, Kirby 64 will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that have upgraded to the Expansion Pack. Kirby 64 will mark the 15th N64 game on the system's app, following the release of Mario Golf last month.

Nintendo announced the game's arrival on Twitter, alongside a trailer, which can be found embedded below.

Inhale enemies and combine their abilities in #Kirby's adventure beyond Dream Land! ⭐



Dozens of puffed-up special powers await you in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, floating onto #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 5/20! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/4YtfIZ2Cnl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 13, 2022

After Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards releases, players can likely expect to see Pokemon Snap in the month of June. When the Expansion Pack was revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation last September, the company showcased a number of games that would be released over the coming months (though no specific release dates were given). Kirby 64 and Pokemon Snap are the last remaining games announced for the service thus far.

At this time, it's unclear which games will follow Pokemon Snap. There are a lot of great N64 games that could come to the service, including favorites like Super Smash Bros., Wave Race, Mario Party 2, and Donkey Kong 64. All four of those games released through the Virtual Console on Wii and Wii U, so it seems like a safe bet they'll also appear on Switch. Games like Banjo-Tooie and Diddy Kong Racing also seem possible, given the fact that Rare and Microsoft allowed Banjo-Kazooie on the service.

Regardless of what comes next, hopefully Nintendo will continue to release a steady stream of N64 games! The monthly releases have been a great way for retro enthusiasts to revisit these games, or play them for the first time. The N64 played host to a lot of great games, and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is no exception. Fans can find out for themselves when the game releases next week.

Are you looking forward to playing Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards on Switch? What N64 games do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!