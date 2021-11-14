Nintendo Officially Responds to N64 Nintendo Switch Online Complaints

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo Switch Online recently received a fairly significant paid upgrade in the form of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription that added both Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles to the service. That said, the addition wasn’t without its problems with fans complaining about the quality of the emulation and button mapping, for example. There is, perhaps, a silver lining however as Nintendo is very much aware of the complaints and officially addressed then in a recent interview.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make our online features and those games better and continuing to add value through more services and more games as we go forward,” Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser told The Verge about the Nintendo 64 on Nintendo Switch Online complaints. “We take the feedback very seriously, and we’re continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance. For us, it’s about quality and great content at a great value.”

At this point, it remains to be seen what all Nintendo might actually do to address the complaints, but for now, problems persist. Given that these are attached to a paid service, it seems like it would be in the company’s best interest to continue looking into upgrading them.

In general, here are the Nintendo 64 video games that players currently have access to as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack: Covert Operations

Mario Tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

As noted above, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is currently available for $49.99 per year as an individual subscription while the family membership tier costs $79.99 per year. The upgraded online service includes access to Nintendo 64 video games, Sega Genesis video games, and the recently released Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo Switch Online in general right here.

