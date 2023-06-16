Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Game Boy Advance Game

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will have a new Game Boy Advance game to check out later this month. On June 23rd, Fire Emblem will release on the GBA app! Released in North America in 2003, the game is technically the seventh in the series, but the first six games were released exclusively in Japan. The series has become hugely successful in North America over the last 20 years, but it took a long time to come here. Fans that might have discovered the series in the Nintendo Switch era should be pretty happy to see this game's NSO debut.

A trailer for Fire Emblem was shared via Nintendo's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Lyn, Eliwood, and Hector must amass an army strong enough to fight back the forces that would destroy their homeland in the Game Boy Advance version of Fire Emblem, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 6/23! pic.twitter.com/CGWjXsuH9C — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 16, 2023

As with all previous Game Boy Advance games, this one will only be playable for those that have the Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online. Those that subscribe to the basic tier of Nintendo Switch Online get access to Nintendo, Super Nintendo, and Game Boy games, but those who upgrade to the Expansion Pack can also play titles that released on Sega Genesis, Nintendo 64, and Game Boy Advance. The Expansion Pack costs an extra $30 per year versus the standard subscription, and there's been a lot of debate about whether the price is worth it. However, as time goes on and more games are added, the value has definitely increased!

Last month, Nintendo added all four of the Super Mario Advance games to the GBA app. The Super Mario Advance games were ports of classic Mario titles, including Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. Since all of those games were already available on different NSO apps, the addition of these ports caused a little frustration for users that would have preferred to see something else. Now that those four games have all been added, Nintendo can focus on games that aren't otherwise available on Nintendo Switch, like Fire Emblem!

Are you planning to check out Fire Emblem next week? What do you think of Nintendo Switch Online? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!