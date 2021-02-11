Nintendo Switch Online Gets New Free Full-Game Trial

✖

Over the next few days Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to check out a free trial for Overcooked 2. As with previous trials, this one grants players access to the complete version of the game, with all modes and features that the paid version offers. Overcooked 2 is the latest such trial, following Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, which subscribers were able to check out last month. It's a nice little perk for Switch fans, and it just might give them an incentive to check out the full version of the game once the trial period comes to an end!

The announcement from Nintendo can be found embedded below.

Feast your eyes on this! The full version of Overcooked 2 is now live for all #NintendoSwitchOnline members from now until 2/16 at 11:59 PM PST! 😋: https://t.co/rQKHRr8PpK pic.twitter.com/tHLBajLvxS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 10, 2021

Prior to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, these full-game offerings typically focused on first-party games like Pokken Tournament DX. Clearly that was not just a one-time thing for the service, and it seems that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can expect to see more games like Overcooked 2 in the future. It will be interesting to see what other titles Nintendo will offer trials for, but fans shouldn't expect to learn more anytime soon; Nintendo tends to keep these trials quiet until just before they release, so fans likely won't know what to expect next until the next one is made available!

For those unfamiliar with Overcooked 2, the game is a frantic co-op game originally released in 2018. Developed by Team 17 and Ghost Town Games, Overcooked 2 tasks players with cooking and preparing meals in fast-paced restaurants with fantastical themes. Players can unlock multiple outfits for their chef as they prepare meals in interactive locations. The game has options for single-player, as well as local and online multiplayer. With the weekend ahead, this could be the perfect opportunity for subscribers to hop online and experience all the game has to offer!

The free trial for Overcooked 2 is live now and will last through February 16th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Do you plan on checking out the Overcooked 2 trial? Are you happy about this latest full game trial? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!