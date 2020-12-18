Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Free NES and SNES Games

✖

A new Nintendo Switch Online update has added five new SNES and NES games for all subscribers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite to enjoy. Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that for the month of December, those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership could look forward to four new SNES gamesand one new NES game. That said, today, a new Nintendo Switch Online update added these games to the service.

Right now, at the moment of writing this, all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now play the following four SNES games for free: Donkey Kong Country 3, The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, and Tuff E Nuff. Obviously, the big addition here is Donkey Kong Country 3, which subscribers have been asking for since the service was first introduced. In addition to four new SNES games, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can also enjoy Nightshade, the one new NES game.

Below, you can read more about the games, courtesy of Nintendo:

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! – Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have gone missing. As Dixie Kong checks in with the rest of the family, she gets stuck with babysitting duties! But that won’t stop her from going on her next adventure. Play as Dixie Kong or Kiddy Kong solo, against a friend or with a friend. Take advantage of their abilities as they throw each other into action in over 40 levels.

The Ignition Factor: Intense firefighting action puts you in the heat of the moment. Take control of a brave firefighter as he battles to save people from towering infernos and flame-filled factories. Keep your cool to rescue all the victims. Get them out of the fire and back to safety!

Super Valis IV: A reddish moon calls forth evil, and the bells toll for battle. Take on the role of Lena, the only warrior able enough to wield the Valis sword against the forces of evil in this action platformer. The longer you take clearing a stage, the stronger the boss at its end will get. Dash, jump and use the items you collect along the way to traverse all seven stages.

Tuff E Nuff: Four champions seek to challenge the great tower! In this action game, your special attacks level up each time you defeat a certain number of enemies, making your hero grow even more powerful. Make good use of your guard, and carefully time your special attacks against all the tough guys you face on your way to Jade, the self-proclaimed Fighting King. With the instant-replay feature, you can have fun watching the last moments of a fight play out!

Nightshade: Sutekh has blanketed Metro City under a shroud of crime and corruption. The big crime bosses now answer only to him. To avenge his fallen idol, Mark Gray dons the guise of Nightshade, the last person standing between Sutekh and total control of Metro City. Using a combo of point-and-click and action gameplay styles, stalk the streets of Metro City in search of vengeance.

Nintendo Switch Online allows subscribers not only unlimited access to a vast library of SNES and NES games that aren't playable on Switch and Switch Lite in any other way, but it also allows them to play online games. And all of this only costs $20 a year.