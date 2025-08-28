Nintendo Switch Online Report Gives Update on Wii and DS Games Being Added

A new Nintendo Switch Online report has provided Nintendo fans with an update on Wii and DS games being added to the Switch and Switch 2 subscription service. With the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo introduced GameCube games to Switch Online, and even had a surprise that came with them. The question is, what console is next? Looking at the timeline, it could be either DS or the Wii. A new report has provided insight into which will come first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of Nash Weedle, a well-known source when it comes to Nintendo. Speaking on the Attack the Backlog podcast, the insider relayed word that he believes that the Wii is coming to Nintendo Switch Online before the DS. The insider did not go into detail, though, on why, nor did he provide any timeline on when this will materailize.

Wii vs DS

Normally, the Wii’s reliance on motion sensors would be a stumbling block for emulation, but obviously, with the Joy-Cons, this is not an issue for Switch consoles. However, Nintendo DS games are more complicated given the handheld’s two-screen presentation vs the one-screen presentation of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, there are options to overcome this — such as splitting the screen or some type of overlap interface — but neither is elegant, let alone ideal. And of course, many DS games were designed with the stylus specifically. While the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 have touchscreen compatibility, the consoles do not offer the same type of responsiveness and precision. The Wii doesn’t really have any of these issues, minus perhaps games that rely on infrared pointing, but is this a tiny piece of the Wii library.

When Will Wii Games Be Added?

When Nintendo Switch Online first launched in 2018, it was with NES games. The following year, SNES games — which Nintendo recently gave a major upgrade to — were added. However, since then, there have been two-year gaps between platforms being added. To this end, if GameCube games were added this year, that would suggest Wii Games — or DS games — won’t be added until 2027. When they are added eventually, they will presumably be locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription, like a majority of the new platforms that have been added since launch. Before any of this happens, though, a ton more GameCube games, and even more N64 games based on recent leaks, are going to be added.

All of that said, remember to take this new report and the speculation it has created with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What would you prefer to see added to Nintendo Switch Online first: Wii games or DS games?