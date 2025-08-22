New Nintendo Switch Online Free Game From Capcom Now Available

A new Nintendo Switch Online game from Capcom, and one that may be of particular interest to 3DS fans, is now available for free. In addition to a collection of games from the NES-era through GameCube, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are often treated to free downloads, or more specifically free trials, of Switch games, and now Switch 2 games as well. Recently, users were given a metal display from the 1998 game Super Mario Bros. 2 for free, and now there’s another freebie available.

In addition to Nintendo Switch Online getting better for SNES fans, now it is better for 3DS fans, slightly, thanks to the addition of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the 2021 sequel to 2016’s 3DS exclusive game, Monster Hunter Stories. Until August 28, Wings of Ruin is completely free to play, in its entirety. Right now, the trial is limited to Europe, but almost always — with only a few exceptions over the years — trials come to North America after Europe. There have been a few times when European Switch users have received exclusive free trials, but it’s the exception, not the rule.

Is This Enough Time to Complete the Game?

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is an RPG, and like most RPGs, it’s pretty long. Just to mainline the Capcom game you need to set aside 40 hours. Coupling that golden path with side content, and players are looking at approximately 60 hours of gameplay. To get to all of this in just six days is going to be challenging, but it is possible. Those that manage this feat will have saved $40 and essentially received the Switch game for free.

Capcom & Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter has become Capcom’s biggest franchise thanks to installments like Monster Hunter World and, recently, Monster Hunter Wilds, the latter of which has a ton of content still to come. Moreover, there are spin-offs such as Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2, and while the second gmae reviewed well — as evident by its 81 on Metacritic — it has not matched the commercial highs of the mainline games. Even then, Monster Hunter continues to be a strong name for the Capcom brand.

Will you be taking advantage of this Nintendo Switch Online free trial and would you be interested in another Monster Hunter Stories game?