A couple of classic games are being removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop, which will leave them inaccessible for all Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch 2 users. Furthermore, neither Nintendo Switch game is available in physical form, meaning there will be no purchasing options left for those who want to own the two games from the 1990s. That said, the pair of Switch games is still available in select regions, including the United States, for those interested in grabbing them before they are gone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news comes the way of D4 Enterprise, who recently took to the social media platform X to relay word that the PC-9801 versions of both Brandish Renewal and Fray are being removed from sale. Meanwhile, as Delisted Games reports, it appears the PC-9801 version of Puyo Puyo, also from D4 Enterprise, but missing from the announcement, has been removed from the Nintendo eShop. Again, though, only in select regions so far, leaving an option to purchase the game on the North American version of the Nintendo eShop, at least for now.

Why Are These Nintendo Switch Games Being Removed From the eShop?

Those seeking a reason for the removal of this trio of Nintendo Switch games from the eShop will likely find the explanation for the delisting frustrating. This is because all D4 Interactive says is that this is happening “due to circumstances.” That said, delistings like this are almost always licensing issues, and considering the licensing involved is over 30 years old, and MS-DOS licensing at that, it is almost certainly a licensing issue that is to blame here. This is just speculation, though.

On other platforms, sometimes games are removed for being inappropriate, but this is not applicable here. More than this, Nintendo rarely removes games from the Nintendo Switch eShop for this reason, something that is increasingly frusterating Switch users.

More About the Delisted Games

For those who have never heard of these games, Fray is a 1990 RPG and a spin-off of the Gaiden series. At the time of its release, it was notably a best-seller for developer Microcabin. Meanwhile, Brandish Renewal is the mid-90s re-release of the 1991 RPG Brandish. And it was a successful release for developer Nihon Falcom, who went on to release three sequels and a PSP remake in 2009. These are niche, but historic RPGs. They are not the best RPGs on the Switch 2 by any means, but they were important releases at the time and helped shape the RPG genre in its nascent days.

Will These Games Return to the Nintendo eShop?

Right now, there is no word from D4 Enterprise on these Nintendo Switch games returning to sale; however, if the matter is purely the result of licensing issues, then this leaves the door open for them to return. It’s not common, but there are examples over the years of games being removed from digital storefronts over licensing issues, and then returning at a later date with the issue resolved. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking up these Switch games before they are yanked from the eShop, or do you have your eye on future releases?