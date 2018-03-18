Nintendo Switch Players Help Keep One Developer in Business

It’s well-documented that indie games are finding unprecedented success on the Nintendo Switch, often juxtaposed to the lack of success they are finding on other platforms. Since its launch last month, there’s been numerous stories of developers citing that their games were selling best on the Nintendo hybrid console. One developer has even revealed that it has been able to stay in business because of the Switch, and its hungry fanbase.

Castle Pixel released Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King back in March 2017 to very little buzz, despite accumulating a string of decent critical reviews. To date, the game only has 62 user reviews on Steam, which goes to show just how little the game was purchased on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fast-forward to December 2017, and Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King released on Nintendo Switch. Despite generating similar reviews, buzz for the game took off, and all of sudden a game that had been on the market for almost a year, had new life.

And apparently all the success Castle Pixel found with the Switch release was enough to keep the small developer in business.

#NintendoSwitch community is a blessing! #BlossomTales is now a turnaround story: Humble indie dev @castlepixel can stay in business and continue making games. Love y’all! 3 months #Switch revenues surpass #Steam lifetime revenues 20 times! pic.twitter.com/GxO88Zor12 — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) March 16, 2018

As you can see, FDG Entertainment (the game’s publisher on Nintendo Switch) notes that Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King generated 20 times more revenue in three months on the Switch than it did in almost a year on Steam. Not only is that stat impressive as is, when you factor in the Nintendo Switch’s drastically smaller install base compared to PC, it becomes even more incredible.

Further, not only does the turnaround story enable Castle Pixel to stay in business and make more games, it allows it to further support Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King, and even add Japanese localization support (per GameInformer).

Blossom takes: The Sleeping King is currently available digtally on PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch. It costs $14.99 USD. For an elevator pitch of the game, check out an official overview below:

About:

Explore a vast open game world in classic action-adventure fashion as Lily, Knight of the Rose! Slash your way through monster-infested dungeons to save the Kingdom of Blossom from eternal darkness. Collect unique weapons, spells, and more during your journey to take down powerful bosses and solve clever puzzles.Be part of a vivid, dynamic story passed down from grandfather to grandchildren by influencing the course of events yourself!

Features: