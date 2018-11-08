Nintendo Switch ‘Pokemon Let’s Go’ Pikachu and Eevee Bundles Are Back on Amazon

They’ve been sold out for quite some time, but Amazon has finally restocked the Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Nintendo Switch bundles. You can reserve the bundle of your choice right here while supplies last. Shipping is slated for November 16th. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the bundle ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date. Another sell out is inevitable, so jump on this while you can.

The bundles include a Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon Pikachu and Eevee-themed dock and matching Joy-Con controllers, the Poke Ball Plus accessory, and a download code for the game listed on the box. The $399.99 price tag will save you $10 over buying the items individually (the Pokemon-themed Switch isn’t sold separately). The discount is the same if you get a Nintendo Switch and a Poke Ball Plus Pack but, again, you won’t be getting that Pokemon Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, if you’re a Pokemon fan that has always wanted a functional Poke Ball and a cool little dock to display it on, your dreams have sort of come true!

As noted above, Pokemon: Let’s Go , Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch November 16th. These games can be played with an accessory that is about as close to a real Poke Ball as you’re likely to get. The Poke Ball Plus ($49.99) works like a Joy-Con, but also lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in the Let’s Go games or if you’re near a Pokemon or Poke Stop in Pokemon Go. You can even shake it to hear the Pokemon inside.

The HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus Drop & Charge Stand is officially licensed by Nintendo, and it’s the perfect way to display your Poke Ball Plus and keep it charged up. The dock looks awesome, and it’s like having you’re own little Pokemon Center in the house. You can pre-order it here for $19.99 with shipping slated for November 16th.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.