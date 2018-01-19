Save 20% on These Big Nintendo Switch Pre-Order Titles

The Nintendo Switch is an amazing console, but it’s also a serious budget breaker. There are plenty of discounts to be had in the eShop, but if you want to save money on the biggest titles when they’re released, Amazon and Best Buy are the way to go.

Amazon Prime members really count on that 20% pre-order discount, but there are times when it doesn’t happen or there’s a delay. However, the discount has recently kicked in on some big Switch games. Here are some examples:

• Dark Souls: Remastered

• Bayonetta / Bayonetta 2 bundle

• Bayonetta 3

• Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

• Mario Tennis Aces

• The World Ends with You: Final Remix

• Kirby Star Allies

• Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

• Project Octopath Traveler

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

• Redout

• Attack on Titan 2

• Yoshi

• Metroid Prime 4

• Payday 2

Nintendo Labo kits are also up for pre-order on Amazon (sans the discount). However, you can pre-order Labo on Best Buy with a 20% discount if you have a Gamers Club Unlocked membership.

