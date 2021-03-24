Nintendo Switch Pro: First-Look at New Joy-Con Controller Possibly Leaked

✖

The new controller for the heavily-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, sometimes referred to as the Super Nintendo Switch, may have just leaked online, courtesy of a new patent from Nintendo. The patent comes the way of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which is an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce that, like its name suggests, issues and awards patents.

As for the patent itself, it appears to be for a new form of the Joy-Con controller, which at quick glance looks no different than the current Joy-Con model, but as you can see via the image below, the new Joy-Con patent features both the circle pad and the classic D-pad.

When Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, there was a considerable amount of backlash over the Joy-Con, and more specifically, its lack of a classic D-pad. That said, while it remains to be seen if Nintendo will respond to this backlash by adding the D-pad and the circle pad to the Nintendo Switch Pro's Joy-Cons, this patent does confirm that, at the very least, Nintendo is experimenting with Joy-Con revisions.

(Photo: USPTO)

For now, it remains to be seen if anything will come of this patent, and if it does, whether it will have anything to do with the Nintendo Switch Pro. Companies like Nintendo file patents all of the time, and often nothing comes of these patents.

Speaking of Nintendo, it has declined to comment on the patent so far, and typically it does not comment on patents. However, if it does provide any type of comment or statement in regards to the patent, we will be sure to update the article accordingly.

As for the Nintendo Switch Pro, it still hasn't been officially announced, but rumors and reports of its existence are starting to surface online at a rapid rate, including a report with word of a price point and a release date.

H/T, Nintendo Academy.