New Nintendo Switch Console Possibly Releasing Next Year

Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed a new Nintendo Switch model featuring an OLED screen. At the time, many took this as the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, but apparently, it's not. According to emerging reports, a more powerful Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Pro, is still in the pipeline and will be the upgrade featuring 4K gaming that Nintendo fans were hoping for before the new OLED model was revealed. It's unclear why this model hasn't been revealed yet, but it has reignited the speculation that overtook the Nintendo community last year and that has dominated much of the chatter around Nintendo ever since.

One report comes the way of industry insider and leaker Jeff Grubb, who recently took to Twitter and implied the Nintendo Switch OLED Model isn't the Nintendo Switch Pro, which may be set to release as early as next year. Grubb also pointed out that the OLED Model is unlikely to be the last Switch console simply for the fact that Nintendo is the king of revisions.

"I still have only ever personally heard 2022 for a Switch Pro. And if that still happens, I'll continue to speculate that will have 4K output with a significantly more efficient chip with DLSS," said Grubb. "Anyone think this is the last Switch from the company that released six 3DS models?"

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. From the sounds of it, this Nintendo Switch console will be less revision and more upgrade, but it also sounds like it may not quite be a proper successor, or in other words, the Nintendo Switch 2. That said, if Grubb provides any more clarification, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As for Nintendo, it hasn't commented on any of this, and it almost never comments on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything speculative and unofficial. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will also be sure to give the story the ol' update. In the meantime, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What would you like to see from a hypothetical Nintendo Switch Pro?

