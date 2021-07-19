Nintendo Comments on Nintendo Switch Pro Rumors

✖

Even though Nintendo just announced a few weeks back that it would be releasing a new model known as the Nintendo Switch OLED, rumors of a Switch "Pro", which would be a more powerful version of the hardware have continued to linger. And rather than allow those rumors to linger any longer, Nintendo today opted to shoot down the notion that a new Pro version of the console will be arriving any time soon.

In a new tweet from Nintendo's official company account, it was confirmed that the Japanese video game manufacturer currently does not intend to release any new models of the Nintendo Switch other than those that have already been announced. "We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time," Nintendo made clear. This news was met with doubt from some fans who still believe that a new Switch model could be arriving in 2022.

We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time. (2/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) July 19, 2021

While it seems as though Nintendo is clearly shooting down the idea of a Switch Pro, it seems like only a matter of time until a new hardware revision of some sort ends up releasing. After all, the Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo since it was released in 2017. As such, the company will surely continue to support the platform for the long haul with a multitude of new hardware variations. Even though the Switch OLED might be the version that Nintendo is pushing to the forefront in 2021, we'll likely see more iterations come about in the coming years.

So what do you think about these new comments from Nintendo? And do you still think we're bound to get a Switch Pro model at some point?