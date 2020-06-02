Nintendo Switch Hosts Massive Resident Evil Sale

Over the last few years, the Nintendo Switch eShop has accumulated an impressive number of Resident Evil games, and for a limited time, players can get them at a significant discount. In total, five games from Capcom's survival horror franchise are on sale, at a discount ranging from 50% off or more. For those that have never tried the franchise, or those that just might want to revisit some of these classics again in a mobile format, there has never been a better time! The following prices are effective now, and will run through June 16th at 11:59 p.m. PT:

All in all, it's an impressive list. For those that have never played a game in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil is a great starting point. Released in 2002 for the Nintendo GameCube, the title is a remake of the 1996 original. The game boasts much-improved visuals and voice-acting, while retaining the story and gameplay elements that made the original a classic. Resident Evil 4 is also considered one of the strongest entries in the series, and one of the greatest games of all-time.

The rest of the offerings are a bit more of a mixed bag. Resident Evil 0 features gorgeous visuals and a unique system, but it wasn't as well-received as the other GameCube entries. Resident Evil 5 and 6, however, are considered a low point for the series among many fans of the franchise. These titles moved away from the survival horror elements that popularized the series, and more towards an action experience that didn't quite click with longtime fans.

Interestingly enough, two series entries on Switch are missing from the sale: Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2. Both games are still priced at $19.99, as of this writing. It's impossible to say if this is a mistake on Capcom's part, or an intentional move. Regardless, Nintendo Switch owners have plenty of other options to choose from!

