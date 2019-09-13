Nintendo Reveals Ring Fit Adventure, the Game Behind That Mysterious Ring Device

Nintendo has officially announced Ring Fit Adventure, a new Nintendo Switch video game that makes use of the device first revealed last week. That device also now has a name: the Ring-Con. And it turns out, everyone that expected some kind of fitness-style game was only half right; the other half of the game is a role-playing game that uses exercise to progress through the world.

The game itself is basically all about doing various exercises to travel and fight your way through different worlds to dispatch a bodybuilding dragon called Dragaux. Along the way, enemies will appear, and they will — you guessed it — require different exercise moves to defeat. There appears to be a variety of different ways to accomplish these things, which is nice to see given that not everyone’s going to want to push their core for every single encounter.

There’s also a minigame-based mode that seems to be more in line with Wii Sports or Mario Party than Wii Fit. This includes stuff like making pottery, blowing away boxes with gusts of wind, and more. There appears to be a lot going on with the game, including tracking of various vital stats. You can check out more about the game and accessories over on its official website.

“Nintendo is always looking for ways to surprise people with one-of-a-kind, fresh experiences,” Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said as part of the press release revealing the game itself. “Ring Fit Adventure combines gaming and physical activity in a way that incentivizes people to keep coming back for more, to further both the story and their own fitness goals.”

Here’s how Nintendo describes the new experience:

“In the Ring Fit Adventure game, players explore an expansive world, battling enemies along the way using real-life exercises to perform in-game attacks. The new Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories that are included with the game respond to the player’s real-world movements, allowing the game to turn them into in-game actions, like jogging in place to move your character through the world using the attached Leg Strap, or squeezing the Ring-Con and turning that strength exercise into powerful attacks. By playing the game daily, players can regularly work out various parts of their bodies. With additional mini-games and workout routines, Ring Fit Adventure is a fun experience for players of various skill levels and lifestyles.”

Ring Fit Adventure, which comes with the Ring-Con and Leg Strap, is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on October 18th. The bundle will MSRP at $79.99, but does not include a pair of Joy-Cons, which are also required in addition to the Nintendo Switch itself. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.