Nintendo Switch Sports Servers Back Online Following New Update

Nintendo Switch Sports players should be able to participate in online matches following the game's 1.2.2 update, which is now live. According to Nintendo's official website, the game's recent server issues were caused by an issue with "save data entry," which would force the software to close. A second update is set to arrive on Wednesday October 19th, bringing the game up to version 1.2.3. This update will allow save data backup to resume, and any players still struggling to access online features after today's 1.2.2 update should be able to resume normal gameplay.

As an apology to players, Nintendo has started that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that own Nintendo Switch Sports will be compensated with an extra week added to their subscription. It won't make everyone feel better about the game's issues over the last few days, but it does somewhat make things even for the recent downtime! Hopefully, very few people will still have issues with online play following the rollout of the game's latest version.

For those unfamiliar with Nintendo Switch Sports, the title is a successor to Nintendo's Wii Sports franchise. Nintendo Switch Sports brings back multiple activities from Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort, including Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara, as well as new activities like Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton. The game released earlier this year to mixed reviews; while players seemed mostly happy with the activities themselves, many were disappointed in the overall lack of content. Golf is supposed to release as a seventh activity in the game later this year as part of a free update. However, there has been no firm release date provided outside of "holiday 2022." Now that the game's online servers are back in working order, hopefully Nintendo can shift focus to making Golf available.

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

