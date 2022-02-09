Wii Sports Fans Overjoyed About Nintendo Switch Sports

Wii Sports fans are over the moon about the announcement of Nintendo Switch Sports. Nintendo has its first big direct of the year this afternoon and people online are excited about all the new games coming to Switch. But, there is a definite roar about old favorites like Mario Strikers and Wii Sports getting spiritual successors. At the launch of the company’s latest console, a lot of folks wondered how Nintendo could possibly ignore the opportunity of porting their most successful game of the modern era to the Switch. Well, now gamers everywhere have an answer, they’ve had it behind the curtain this entire time. Nintendo Switch Sports is taking up the mantle with some old favorites and new activities that will have you in the living room lie its 2007.

“Introducing a new iteration of the Wii Sports series, Nintendo Switch Sports,” an official blurb reads. “Play sports such as Bowling, Tennis, & Chambara as well as three new additional sports including Soccer, Badminton, and Volleyball. Also, enjoy online play across all sports! Nintendo Switch Sports launches 4/29. A free update will arrive in the summer, expanding the Leg Strap accessory compatibility to Soccer matches. Additionally, a second free update planned to arrive in the Fall will add Golf to the playable sports!”

What a day!

WII SPORTS FOR NINTENDO SWITCH????? pic.twitter.com/R1iIsAlZNp — tyler but simon (@datboiguzma) February 9, 2022

Vibing

NO THOUGHT HEAD EMPTY



WII SPORTS SWITCH THATS THE TWEET — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) February 9, 2022

It’s real everyone

WII SPORTS IS COMING TO SWITCH LESSSGOOO — Poofesure (@Poofesure) February 9, 2022

Let’s Go!

Wii Sports SWITCH LET'S GO



Please let it be good I beg you Nintendo pic.twitter.com/ot53Nxhnss — RTGame Daniel 👑 Bluesky at rtgame (@RTGameCrowd) February 9, 2022

No question

As someone who has been tempted to buy a Wii just to play Wii Sports again, Switch Sports is an instant day one purchase — Lady Emily ☄️ (@GreatCheshire) February 9, 2022

A prophet among us

Wait, wait WHO WAS THAT GUY WHO SAID WII SPORTS BUT ON SWITCH ROFL pic.twitter.com/kk04Tp7hS7 — Ød1 🍋 (@Citron_Odysseus) February 9, 2022

The celebration is on

NEW WII SPORTS FOR THE SWITCH LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOO #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/lZUygkW4sR — lukey star (@luxxy_bee) February 9, 2022

What a time