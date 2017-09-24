Nintendo Still Wants To “Surprise People” With Its Choices

After a few "off years" with its Wii U and failing to connect with the gaming community, Nintendo has bounced back in a huge way in 2017 with the Nintendo Switch. The system has already sold millions of units, and there's a huge push in software as well, with games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

With that, the company is taking announcements and fan input into great consideration, and while it's not catering to every need (still waiting on that F-Zero announcement), they're definitely in it to win it.

Speaking with Mashable, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime weighs a lot of factors with business, and it's not just the fans. "The fans should know that we are not a company that is sitting in a little ivory tower and not thinking about all of these dynamics. [We're] a company that likes to keep our information very close to the vest, and announce information when it's ready and when all of the elements are fully fleshed out.

"We love to surprise people. We also believe that the consumer should have the information when they're ready to act on it. Telling someone about a game that's four of five, six years away from actually launching? Just doesn't make a ton of sense to us. But sharing information in order to frame how we are looking at a franchise, looking at an IP, that's something we do very thoughtfully.

"A hypothetical on one message board gets picked up on another message board as fact. That is the nature of the state of the industry today. And that's why we do want to manage our messaging so closely."

Fils-Aime also once again addressed Nintendo Switch stock issues, which the company hopes to resolve this holiday season, even if there are no guarantees. "As we look at the overall business, we're constantly looking to do the right thing for the consumer. We actually sold through almost 2.8 million (Switch) units, so we dramatically over delivered. And yet, demand outpaces supply. So what do some of the consumers on Reddit say? 'Gosh, Nintendo, if you would've made more you would've sold more.' Well, we did make more! And certainly we're on a pace to supply in the current fiscal year 10 million units.

"I think if you were to go back and look at some of these comments, you would actually see that the issues have been resolved, but it's happening at a pace that is later than maybe where the commenters would like the resolution to be. But it happens. And the solution is there."

We certainly wish Nintendo the best of luck. It could have one of its best holiday seasons ever, between the Nintendo Switch, its many games, and the SNES Classic Edition, which arrives next week.