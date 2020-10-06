New Nintendo Treehouse Announced, Games Revealed

✖

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Treehouse, which will go down tomorrow and provide Nintendo fans a preview of some upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games. More specifically, the official Nintendo of America Twitter account has announced that tomorrow, at 10 a.m PST, Nintendo Treehouse will return with two segments, one of which will focus on Pikmin 3 Deluxe and provide a deep dive into the game, which will include the reveal of a new stage. Complimenting this will be another segment focusing on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, an upcoming hack-and-slash Zelda game.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end. So, for now, it's unclear how long the presentation will be. What's safe to assume is that there won't be any surprise games present. This is a Nintendo Treehouse, not a Nintendo Direct.

"Nintendo Treehouse Live returns on 10/7 at 10 a.m. PT with a live-streamed presentation featuring two segments," writes Nintendo. "Tune in for a Pikmin 3 Deluxe deep dive and a new stage and gameplay details for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity."

#NintendoTreehouseLive returns on 10/7 at 10 a.m. PT with a livestreamed presentation featuring two segments. Tune in for a #Pikmin 3 Deluxe deep dive and a new stage and gameplay details for #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity. https://t.co/232xssTxZ4 pic.twitter.com/xdcFjCydC9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2020

As for a new Nintendo Direct, there's still no word -- officially or unofficially -- of one. It's a safe bet that we will get at least a couple more before the end of the year, but for now, there's no word of when they will happen. In 2020, the amount of Directs has slowed down considerably, so there's a chance it may be a while before the presentation format returns.

