Latest Nintendo Switch Update Removes X, Formerly Twitter, Integration

While most Nintendo Switch fans are waiting for news about either the next Nintendo Direct stream or the best-selling system's successor, the team at Nintendo has continued to release new updates to iron out issues plaguing the console. Today, the team at Nintendo released the Version 18.1.0 update, which includes a change that was announced last month. As of today, Switch users will no longer be able to use the X (formerly Twitter) integration on their consoles.

Again, we've known this change was coming down the pike for several weeks now. Users will no longer be able to share screenshots from their Nintendo Switch screenshot album or link to their Twitter through the Switch apps. Nintendo has also removed the ability to directly post screenshots from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to X/Twitter. While we've known this was coming for a bit now, it's still sad for players who were making use of the feature to lose it.

The update also takes away the ability to link social media accounts from the "Friend Suggestions" page on the Switch's settings menu. Plus, like most Switch updates, Nintendo has added various stability improvements. The developers don't let players know exactly what those changes are, but it's still worth highlighting as Nintendo continues to improve the user experience for its many fans.

Hopefully, Nintendo will announce the next Direct in the next few weeks. We know that the company has something planned for this summer, but they've yet to set a date. We do know that the next Direct will not feature any new details about the Switch 2, instead focusing on new and upcoming games.

Nintendo Switch Version 18.1.0 Patch Notes

(Photo: Nintendo)

Ver. 18.1.0 (Released June 10, 2024)

The following updates were made for the discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration:

The option to "Post to Twitter" when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed.

in the Nintendo Switch was removed. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu u to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed.

in the Nintendo Switch u to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed. The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from "Settings" > "User Settings" > "Posting to Social Media" was removed.

Other Updates