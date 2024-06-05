Don't Expect to See Nintendo Announcements at Summer Game Fest This Year

Summer Game Fest won't take place until Friday, June 7th, but host Geoff Keighley is already giving viewers an idea of what not to expect during the show. During a recent Twitch Q&A, Keighley addressed whether Nintendo will have anything to reveal during the show. Over the last few years, Nintendo has made appearances at The Game Awards, announcing titles like Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. However, Nintendo has mostly avoided Summer Game Fest, and it doesn't seem like that will be changing in the immediate future.

"We've had good partnerships with Microsoft and PlayStation. We've never really had Nintendo be a big part of Summer Game Fest yet. We always hope that it'll be the right year for them to kind of come in and get involved but it hasn't happened yet. So yeah, I think everyone kind of has their own playbook and plan. And honestly, it's kind of good because there's so many games out there. We can't do everything on our show," said Keighley.

Switch Games at Summer Game Fest

While Nintendo themselves will not be making an appearance at Summer Game Fest, it's likely we'll see some Switch games announced or featured. Last year's show saw several multiplatform games announced, including titles that came out on Switch, such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Sonic Superstars. It's possible we could see similar announcements, but anyone hoping for the reveal of a new Mario, Zelda, or Metroid is out of luck.

June Nintendo Direct

It's not too surprising that Nintendo won't be at Summer Game Fest this year. On top of the fact that they traditionally haven't had anything to reveal at previous shows, Nintendo already has their own event happening sometime this month. A Nintendo Direct presentation will take place in the month of June, though we don't know exactly when it will happen. The only thing that we do know about the event is that it will not feature Nintendo's new console, and instead will focus on Nintendo Switch games releasing in the second half of 2024.

At this time, there are just two first-party Switch games announced for the rest of 2024: Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on June 29th, and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on July 18th. This month's Nintendo Direct should reveal what else to expect this year. Last year's June Nintendo Direct saw Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced, as well as the Switch remake of Super Mario RPG. Hopefully Nintendo will have some equally exciting things to reveal this year!

