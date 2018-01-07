‘Xeno Crisis’ Almost At Stretch Goal For Nintendo Switch Release

Old-school co-ops like Contra have gone down in history as some of gaming’s most beloved titles, and a new game on Kickstarter seeks to recapture that magic on platforms both new and old. Smashing its initial goal of $$27,138, Bitmap Bureau’s Xeno Crisis is looking to reach a stretch goal that will allow the game to be made for both digital and physical versions on Nintendo Switch, PC, as well as the Sega Mega Drive, which includes the Genesis and Dreamcast. The campaign has nearly three days left to go, and currently totals at $78,366, with no further stretch goals posted as of yet. Check out the trailer below:

According to the Kickstarter campaign, Xeno Crisis‘ game play is centered on intense combat, with hoardes of enemies at the ready to chase you down at any time. Players have the choice between a male or female protagonist, who is a marine. Players can shoot in eight different directions in order to take down several enemies at once, and have dodge techniques like an “evasive roll” to get out of the hardest situations. When there’s too much to handle at once, players can throw a grenade to clear the air and buy time — which they’re going to need.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s quick breakdown of the game’s key features:

Intense arena-based combat where the player must constantly be on their toes, prioritising which enemies to engage next, and ensuring they don’t run out of ammo.

where the player must constantly be on their toes, prioritising which enemies to engage next, and ensuring they don’t run out of ammo. Procedurally generated maps and rooms , so you never know what’s coming up, and you have to adapt your tactics on a room-by-room basis.

, so you never know what’s coming up, and you have to adapt your tactics on a room-by-room basis. Optional 2-player co-operative play , so you can take the fight to the enemy with a friend – just make sure you share the ammo!

, so you can take the fight to the enemy with a friend – just make sure you share the ammo! 5 diverse areas to explore , each with their own obstacles and hazards, and secrets, including The Outpost and The Nest.

, each with their own obstacles and hazards, and secrets, including The Outpost and The Nest. Upgrade system which allows you to adapt the game to your style of play – are you a cautious player or more gung-ho?

An arsenal of 9 different weapons to switch things up and turn the tables in your favour.

to switch things up and turn the tables in your favour. 5 intimidating bosses , each of which will demand you to learn a different strategy to defeat them.

, each of which will demand you to learn a different strategy to defeat them. Two modes of play ; once you’ve completed the Arcade mode you can try your hand at the Infinite mode, where even veteran players will find a challenge.

; once you’ve completed the mode you can try your hand at the mode, where even veteran players will find a challenge. Two difficulty levels; “Rookie” and “Hardcorps“. Playing on Rookie will mean easier progress, but you won’t be able to see the “good” ending!

While it may look like that final stretch goal has been made, the transition in euros currently puts the total at £57,762. The developers are creating both digital and cartridge versions of the game, which means that, yes, Sega Dreamcast cartridges will be in production for the title.

Xeno Crisis is set for release in October of this year for emulators, but the PC, Sega Mega Drive and possible Switch versions are scheduled for January of 2019.

Source: DualShockers