Nintendo Fans Join Terry Crews To Support Mother 3 Release
Nintendo fans want Mother 3 here in North America and Europe, and they got some help from Terry Crews in their struggle. For what seems like two decades at this point, people have been begging the company to localize the title. The brand has met them with either complete indifference or outright contempt in the form of cute references without any assurances. Well, the actor added some heat to the fire on Friday when he posted about the issue and called his followers to arms as well. Crews has taken a much more pronounced interest in streaming during the pandemic. As such, he has had numerous followers introduce him to titles and series, so it only makes sense that Earthbound would come up at some point. It’s been bubbling in the back of people’s minds since 2006 when Nintendo released the title on the Game Boy Advance in Japan. With the Switch out and dominating the previous generation of consoles, it would seem like a perfect time for release.
LOCALIZE MOTHER 3!— terry crews (@terrycrews) April 30, 2021
Do you think we’ll ever see Nintendo release Mother 3? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below:
You know the @SpiceCollab team couldn't just stop there, right? pic.twitter.com/sEqic8AYVm— terry crews (@terrycrews) April 28, 2021
Terry crews continuing to demolish my niche market of muscular black dad gamer enthusiasts 😭 https://t.co/IhNWHVwUPK— brennan/jibo | vtuber (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) April 30, 2021
Terry Crews has acknowledged Mother 3 more than nintendo has. https://t.co/b7ud3lyiEa— Jonas Q: Play "On Your Hands" (@tripleafrog) April 30, 2021
Terry Crews vs Porky Minch pic.twitter.com/nqYcFuneSt— Duke🌎 (@Batdogduke3) April 29, 2021
This doesn't feel real pic.twitter.com/LUbKgGQKJx— Pencil Statue From EarthBound (@literallypencil) April 30, 2021
terry crews being in Mother 3 is not what i expected to wake up too today https://t.co/kPmUBTdgVQ— Scrappy! // CEO of sharks 🦈 (@HeyItsScrappy) April 30, 2021
I wish to display MOTHER 3 here one day.— Lev (@levianneth) April 30, 2021
LOCALIZE IT for the love of GOD we will throw money at you pic.twitter.com/VtNeZpyETQ
I AGREE WITH @terrycrews! https://t.co/4XcolBwBTe— Dr. B.A. Ferguson (@FergusonGuitar) April 30, 2021