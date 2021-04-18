Former Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aime Teases Plans to Play Mother 3

✖

During his tenure as the president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aime was often bombarded with questions regarding Mother 3. The Earthbound sequel released in Japan less than a month before Reggie took over as company president. In his 13 years in the role, Reggie was bombarded by questions about the Game Boy Advance game, and whether or not the title would ever receive an official English translation. On Twitter, Twitch asked gamers the oldest unplayed title in their collection. Reggie replied with "Mother 3 English version," saying that every time he considers playing it, he gets trolled and decides not to do it.

Reggie's Tweet can be found embedded below.

Mother 3 English version. Every time I think it’s time to play it, I get trolled and decide to put it off. Maybe I will fire it up this weekend. https://t.co/ocIKHaxUiK pic.twitter.com/zgUHomN5im — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 16, 2021

As far as the public is aware, Mother 3 has never received an official English translation, despite the pleas of fans. There has been an unofficial fan translation, which has not been endorsed by Nintendo. It's entirely possible that Reggie is actually thinking about playing that version. However, in all likelihood, the former president is just having some fun with fans.

Reggie retired from Nintendo two years ago, so he's totally free to discuss things like unofficial fan translations and the like. The company tends not to publicly address things like that, but Mother 3 is an unusual case; short of importing a Game Boy Advance, the game, and learning Japanese, fans in the west otherwise have no official way to play the game.

The lack of news on Mother 3 has depressed fans for years, but all hope is not lost. After all, Nintendo does have a tendency to offer unreleased games long after the fact. The original game in the series (known as Mother in Japan), was released on Wii U in 2015 as Earthbound: Beginnings. That game came 25 years after its release on the original Famicom. It's possible that Mother 3 could similarly release on Nintendo Switch. For now, fans will just have to keep making their voices heard!

