Terry Crews Streams Danganronpa and The Internet Can't Handle It

Terry Crews decided to stream some Danganronpa on Saturday evening and the Internet couldn’t handle the randomness. The game has a lot of fans, and they were all kind of bewildered by the America’s Got Talent star interacting with people on Twitch. All of 2020 has felt like a fever dream and just a few short weeks from now it will come to a close. But, apparently, the year still has some fight left in it. Clad in a holiday sweater on that muscular frame, Crews is just chilling and playing some Danganronpa to kill time. Clearly, the decision was warranted because people online have him trending on Twitter as we speak. Twitch is a very strange place sometimes, but this year has taken that to another level. It seems as though more celebrities than ever have flocked to the platform in an effort to have fun interactions with the public. Who knows where that will lead in the future.

Terry Crews is playing danganronpa, and some dude is donating hundreds of dollars so he can see Terry's muscles This is totally real pic.twitter.com/xnU4RVxJlS — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) December 6, 2020

Here’s the official description for the game off of Steam:

“Investigate murders, search for clues and talk to your classmates to prepare for trial. There, you'll engage in deadly wordplay, going back and forth with suspects. Dissect their statements and fire their words back at them to expose their lies! There's only one way to survive—pull the trigger.”

