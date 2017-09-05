Nintendo Promises Surprises For This Year’s Treehouse E3 Livestream

Last week Nintendo revealed their full E3 2017 plans, and it sounds like the company has a big show ahead of them. Nintendo will be rolling out a full Nintendo Spotlight video presentation, hours of Treehouse Live streams, and much more. Here's the full rundown:

"Proceedings will be headlined by the first-ever opportunity to play Super Mario Odyssey, as well as other Nintendo Switch games. Additional activities at the annual show include a Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 video presentation announcing new details for Nintendo Switch games launching this year, the return of Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3, and tournaments for ARMS and Splatoon 2 live-streamed from the show floor."

Clearly the Spotlight presentation focused on the Nintendo Switch will be the most newsworthy event, but it seems like the Treehouse Live streams may contain some juicy scoops as well. Here's a new snippet from Nintendo's official E3 2017 website:

"Stay tuned after the Nintendo Spotlight, as the experts from Treehouse play through upcoming games for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, show behind-the-scenes info, and maybe even share some surprises."

Hmmm! Surprises, huh? Last year Nintendo revealed Ever Oasis and Mario Party: Star Rush during their E3 stream, but then, Nintendo focused almost entirely on streaming last year. With the company slightly less fixated on Treehouse Live this year, you might expect it to host fewer reveals, but it doesn't seem like that will be the case.

Nintendo has boasted they're going to have a big E3 this year, and the main Nintendo Spotlight presentation will mainly be focused on new Switch games, so I have a feeling many of the 3DS announcements will be passed off to Treehouse Live. For instance, I bet we'll see that rumored Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga remake announced. Beyond that, who knows what could happen?

The Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2027 presentation begins on June 13 at 9am PT, and will be immediately followed by the Treehouse: Live at E3 stream.

