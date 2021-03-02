Nintendo Wii U Gets First Update in Three Years

✖

In a surprising move, Nintendo has released a new system update for its Wii U console, marking the first time they've done so since September 2018! Fans of the console will want to temper their expectations; version 5.5.5 only includes minor changes and stability updates "made to enhance the user experience." In other words, there's nothing too out of the ordinary here, despite the great distance between these updates. Given Nintendo's sole focus on the Switch over the last few years, those that still use the Wii U should be happy to see improvements to the experience!

The Wii U console is widely considered one of Nintendo's biggest flops. Released in 2012, the system played host to a number of well-regarded games, including Super Mario 3D World, Mario Kart 8, and the original Splatoon. Despite strong first-party support, the system failed to generate significant interest, selling just over 13.5 million units worldwide. Comparably, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a sales juggernaut.

The majority of the Wii U's best games have been made available on Nintendo Switch over the last few years, with sales far surpassing those on the original console. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been Switch's best-selling game with more than 33 million copies sold. Last month, Nintendo released its latest Switch port, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. That game will also have a second chance at life on the system, and it will be interesting to see whether it can outpace its predecessor.

However, there are still a number of Wii U games that remain exclusive to the system. Games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD can only be played on Wii U as of this writing. There have been rumors that those games could appear on Switch as part of a celebration for Zelda's 35th anniversary, but until Nintendo makes a specific announcement, Wii U is the only option. For players that still want to play titles like these, or Virtual Console options like Earthbound Beginnings, the system's latest firmware update should come as a bit of good news, making the experience somewhat more enjoyable.

