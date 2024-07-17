Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Gets Physical Freebie

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is set to release this week, and a new freebie has been revealed based on the Nintendo Switch game. My Nintendo members can now score a free Trucker Hat with the game’s logo until supplies last. The Trucker Hat costs 1200 Platinum points, so those interested in getting it will have to part with a significant number of points. Since Platinum points don’t cost anything, that’s really not that big of a deal, but it could end up being the difference between being able to purchase a new wave of profile icons when they get released!

An image of the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Trucker Hat can be found below. Readers interested in grabbing one for themselves can do so right here.

While the Trucker Hat does not cost any actual money to purchase, readers should keep in mind that shipping is only free to those that spend $50 or more. Thankfully, My Nintendo rewards can be bundled with other items from the Nintendo Store, including physical games, clothing, and other items. For those that have been looking for an excuse to grab any of the Animal Crossing LEGO sets, this might be the perfect opportunity! There are also quite a few exclusive items on the site that can only be obtained there, or in the physical Nintendo Store in New York City.

Of course, My Nintendo members could also use the opportunity to grab some other physical rewards currently available. In addition to the Trucker Hat, Nintendo also has items based on a number of other games, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. It’s worth noting that some of the higher demand My Nintendo freebies tend to sell out quickly, so those interested in this one might want to act fast. For those in need of some extra Platinum points to put them over the hump, there are lots of opportunities to earn more. This month, players can earn extra by playing the NES app, playing software that supports online play, and using the Nintendo Switch Online application on the system.

How do you feel about this My Nintendo freebie? Do you plan on picking up Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!