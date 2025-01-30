New No Man’s Sky Update Fixes Worlds 2 Issues

Sean Murray and the team at Hello Games released the first Worlds Update for No Man’s Sky a year ago, and the studio has returned with the Worlds Update Part 2. No Man’s Sky was initially hated on release due to what fans felt were false promises, but the game has since come a long way thanks to the constant updates and quick fixes. The Worlds Part 2 update brings many new features to the game and revamps old systems, but bugs were soon discovered. Fans were quick to report issues and Hello Games has been equally quick to jump into action and release a quick update to implement bug fixes.

On January 29, the Worlds Part 2 Update was released for No Man’s Sky. But it launched with some issues, many of which Hello Games has now resolved with the 5.51 update the same day.

Here are all the bug fixes in this new No Man’s Sky update:

Fixed an issue that prevented some new materials from being harvested by planetary extractors.

Fixed an issue that prevented some flora and mineral discoveries from appearing in the discoveries list after scanning.

Fixed a rare graphical glitch that caused some creature models to explode.

Fixed an issue resulting in hangs on PS5.

Fixed a crash related to networking.

Fixed a crash that could occur when donating items to a guild envoy.

Hello Games implemented these fixes with a surprising swiftness, and were sure to thank the community members and players who reported issues. Once again, the Hello Games team has shown their care and compassion for No Man’s Sky, even after nine years of developing and shifting focus to its next title, Light No Fire.

No Man’s Sky Worlds 2 update introduced an astonishing amount of features and improvements to the game, so there is no surprise issues appeared. Even with thorough testing, Hello Games would never be able to capture them all. This is why player feedback and reporting bugs is so important to developers.

Hello Games introduced these fixes quickly, but more are likely to appear as time goes on and players continue to explore everything the Worlds Part 2 update brought to No Man’s Sky. The team encourages players to report any bugs and issues by submitting a bug report, and promises to release patches to resolve future issues.

The No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 2 is one of the biggest yet. It introduced new planets, an improved lighting system, a new terrain system, and a huge quest to tie together in-game lore and stories. Players will be exploring everything this update offers for some time, and should keep their eyes out for any bugs they encounter.