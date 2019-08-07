No Man’s Sky: Beyond Release Date Announced

The long-awaited No Man’s Sky: Beyond finally has a release date with the expansion scheduled to release on August 14th. Beyond is the expansion to follow NEXT, the last big series of updates for No Man’s Sky, and it’s bringing players many highly anticipated features like a better online experience and the biggest change of all: Virtual reality support. It’s a free expansion as well which means anyone can try it out so long as you have the game regardless of if you own a virtual reality headset.

Beyond is described as the “most ambitious chapter so far” according to a post about the release date announcement from Hello Games, but those who have been following along with the expansion’s development won’t be surprised to hear that. The expansion’s details were touted earlier in the year in trailers that teased the game’s virtual reality debut and everything the new multiplayer features would have to offer. This latest post from Hello Games offered more insights into what it’ll be like to set foot on strange planets in a virtual reality environment.

“Grab the joystick and thruster to fly your starship over an unexplored alien planet as you peer out of the cockpit at the view below,” the developer teased. “Reach into your backpack to grab your multitool, touch it to switch to terrain manipulation, and carve out intricate shapes with unprecedented control. Play in multiplayer and casually wave to your non-VR friends or fist bump your VR peers. Anything possible in No Man’s Sky, NEXT or any other update will soon be ready and waiting as an immersive and enriched VR experience.”

Within this Beyond expansion are three major updates, Hello Games said. These are said to include both features that the developer has been considering adding for a while as well as some that were brought to existence thanks to observations on how people have been playing the game since the NEXT updates released. Not all of these features have been talked about yet it seems since the developer said it has more to talk about in the time around the expansion’s release.

“Beyond will be our most ambitious chapter so far, and something we’ve been working ridiculously hard on,” the post concluded. “We’ll continue to support No Man’s Sky in this way for the foreseeable future. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks, there’s a bunch more to talk about and can’t wait to join you in playing August 14th.”