This Switch 2 Update To A 9-Year-Old Sci-Fi Game Is Incredible

The Nintendo Switch 2 allows players to upgrade games from the Nintendo Switch to take advantage of the new console’s increased power and functions. This has led to many games being better than ever, and this is true of one of the biggest games in gaming. The best part is that players do not even need to pay to upgrade this game on Nintendo Switch 2, with the game in question being No Man’s Sky.

No Man’s Sky was initially criticized heavily on release in 2016, but has since turned this reception around nine years later. Thanks to the recent Beacon update, No Man’s Sky is better than ever, and this is especially true of the Nintendo Switch 2 version. No Man’s Sky initially had issues on the Nintendo Switch, which were improved with patches from Hello Games, but this Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade makes the game incredible.

The biggest addition of the Nintendo Switch 2 Beacon update is the improved settlements in No Man’s Sky. Players can now oversee multiple settlements, up to four, and manage the citizens and buildings there. These can be used to produce vast amounts of resources to improve crafting times. Not only that, but the new record-keeping feature allows you to see the history of your settlements.

New events have also been added to settlements to make them feel more alive than ever. On the opposite end, Autophage Settlements can be discovered that are run by robotic lifeforms, and with enough trust, players can even become overseers for these. For every settlement, players can inspect the buildings there and learn how they contribute to the settlement. This is only a fraction of what players can expect with No Man’s Sky’s Beacon Update on Nintendo Switch 2.

Multiplayer has been added and revamped for No Man’s Sky on Nintendo Switch 2. This takes advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s Game Chat and in-game friend list display. The game has also seen visual enhancements, bringing it almost up to par with No Man’s Sky on other platforms. The new cross-saves feature allows players to take their games on other platforms and play them on the go.

The Beacon Update has turned No Man’s Sky around on Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch version was criticized for missing features and having performance and graphical issues, but nearly all of these have been fixed with this upgrade. Multiplayer and settlements were two areas where Hello Games majorly stepped up and made No Man’s Sky worth it once more.

In brief, the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for No Man’s Sky is a complete game-changer. Those who held off on purchasing the game on Nintendo Switch won’t find a better time to get into the game now. With the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade being completely free, there is no reason not to jump into No Man’s Sky. This is also true for those who put the game down, as this is the perfect time to get back into it and restart your space empire.