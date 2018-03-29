No Man’s Sky Coming to Xbox One Alongside Free New Expansion

No Man’s Sky had a rough go since launch but luckily after many, many updates and sure-to-be sleepless nights – the overwhelmingly negative feedback began to take a turn for the positive. In an effort to make it even better, the team over at Hello Games have announced that not only is a new, free, expansion on the horizon – but that the expansive open-world universe is finally making its way over to the Xbox One.

Coming in Summer 2018 is No Man’s Sky NEXT, a free update for PS4, PC, Xbox and WeGame. It’s our largest update so far, and we’re working our socks off pic.twitter.com/wZhjaLMbsT — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) March 29, 2018

According to an e-mail we received from the team behind No Man’s Sky:

“Really thanks to the community, each previous update for No Man’s Sky has been more successful than the last. Atlas Rises, our most recent update, was surprisingly so. That represented a real inflection point in the legacy of No Man’s Sky. This team has never stopped running at sprint pace over the last few years, so perhaps it would have been tempting to stop after that. Surprisingly though it had the opposite effect on this team, and it emboldened us all to go further and faster.”

Prior to its release in 2016, No Man’s Sky was one of the most hyped up games of the year. Players couldn’t wait to explore what the team at Hello Games had to offer, though unfortunately – that excitement didn’t last. When the game finally made its big debut on August 9th, it was apparent that there was a massive miscommunication and fans were frustrated. The game received record low reviews on the Steam platform and a dismal player rate on their overall servers.

The team took a little time out to restructure and take in the feedback given from players. This resulted in several huge overhauls and content updates that seemed to appease many of the player complaints. Slowly but surely, the game started to win over a few hearts. Now, it’s getting another chance to do just that. Murray himself has said that the NEXT expansion is just the beginning and that the No Man’s Sky journey is far from over.