No Man’s Sky Sentinel Update Makes Big Changes to Combat, Adds AI Mech

Following in a long line of free updates to the video game, No Man’s Sky this week released its Sentinel update for free and it makes just… a whole host of changes to the title from the tiny to the drastic. There’s a total overhaul of weapon systems, new Sentinel enemies, and much more. The Sentinel update has a hefty set of patch notes if that’s your thing, but there is also a cinematic trailer showing off what players can expect.

One good example of what’s included in the new Sentinel update is, well, a new Sentinel: the Hardframe Battle Mech. It’s an extremely mobile, heavily armored mech that can deploy alongside other Sentinel forces. It has a high-powered jetpack as well as a variety of nasty weapons like a plasma flamethrower. You can check out the trailer for No Man’s Sky‘s Sentinel update embedded below:

While the full set of patch notes for the Sentinel update is definitely worth a read, far and away the most interesting addition is the fact that players can now put an AI pilot into their Exomech. This allows the mech to follow players around the planet and assist in combat. That said, should players decide they want to take the wheel, they can still go ahead and hop into the cockpit in order to take things over with no fuss.

As noted above, the new Sentinel update is currently available, for free, across all available platforms. No Man’s Sky itself is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is set to release on Nintendo Switch at some point this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.

What do you think of No Man’s Sky‘s latest and greatest update? Any chance you’ll give it a go for yourself now that it’s out? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!