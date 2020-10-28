No Man's Sky Announces PS5, Xbox Series X Enhancements

✖

Not to be left behind by all the other games making the next-gen jump, No Man’s Sky is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X via a free upgrade that’ll add new enhancements for both platforms. Improved visuals, expanded multiplayer capabilities on consoles, and fully-supported cross-play between platforms are just a few examples of the changes releasing with update. That update will be available on the Xbox Series X, Series S, and the PlayStation 5 right when the consoles launch for all those who already own No Man’s Sky on the current platforms.

The latest on No Man’s Sky’s plans for the next generation was shared by Hello Games this week. The trailer below provided a better look at some of the features and enhancements mentioned above that’ll be available on the next-gen consoles. Before and after views show the current state of the game alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions as players soar around planets and see what they can encounter.

No Man's Sky: Next Generation Free upgrade for PS5/XB/PC 🌴 Fuller worlds

🚀 Save Game Transfer

👍 32 player multiplayer

😱 4K at 60FPS

🌈 Ultra visuals

🏰 Vast base building

🔥 Warp speed load times

💖 Crossplay

🕹 PS5 Haptics

📣 Advanced audio

🥽 PSVRhttps://t.co/FeX06dqQp5 pic.twitter.com/mBEueRliML — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) October 28, 2020

You’ll notice that there are often several other players exploring at once in the trailer. People playing on the new consoles will see more players than ever before in their games thanks to an expanded multiplayer experience.

“For the first time, console players, on next generation hardware, can traverse the universe in sessions of up to 32 players,” Hello Games said. “Explore, build, fight and survive alongside more Travellers than ever before.”

You’ll also be able to play with your friends and others across different platforms regardless of which one people are playing on. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will support cross-play with all other platforms, Hello Games said.

On the Xbox consoles, there will be a slight difference between the Series X and Series S in one area. While both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can reach up to 4K at 60FPS, Series S users will have the option to choose between a high-quality resolution at 30FPS or a high-performance mode that reaches 60FPS.

The next-gen No Man’s Sky updates will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch.