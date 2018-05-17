Deadpool and Cable Coming to ‘Marvel Strike Force,’ Hilarious New Trailer Revealed

Deadpool is prancing and slashing his way into Marvel Strike Force today, and Marvel is celebrating with a hilarious new trailer. Cable will also be coming to Marvel Strike Force on May 24, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves. If you guys haven’t seen this Marvel Strike Force trailers before, you’re in for a real treat. Check it out above!

“There’s a new antihero on the block and he’s known for causing mischief. To celebrate the cinematic release of Deadpool 2, the Regenerating Degenerate himself is taking over MARVEL Strike Force from now through June 10, with tons of new Deadpool-themed content to check out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will be perfect for Marvel fans who can’t wait to check out Deadpool 2 this weekend which, by the way, we loved very much. You can check out Comicbook’s Deadpool 2 review by Brandon Davis right here. For players of Marvel Strike Force, the shenanigans start today!

“Starting today, S.T.R.I.K.E. agents can work to unlock and battle against the immortal antihero in brand-new Deadpool-themed Raids and Blitzes. As an ally of your Strike Force, utilize Deadpool’s eclectic arsenal of weapons and kick-ass moves to battle it out against the enemies of S.H.I.E.L.D and earn ‘chimichanga’ premium mOrbs for special Deadpool-themed gear. Based on your level in the game, Deadpool could also be your enemy in battle, so be prepared to fend off piñatas full of tricks and surprises.”

If this is your first time hearing about Marvel Strike Force, you have a fantastic week and weekend ahead of you. This is a hugely ambitious action RPG that you can download for free on your Android or iOS device. You’ll choose and assemble a squad of Marvel’s most popular heroes to take down an invading threat. Here’s the official elevator pitch:

ASSEMBLE YOUR SQUAD

Recruit your strike force and form a squad of powerful MARVEL Super Heroes and Super Villains like Iron Man, Captain America, Loki, Elektra, Dr. Strange and more.

UPGRADE & EVOLVE

Outfit and upgrade your Super Heroes and Super Villains to become stronger than ever before.

TEAM UP & DOMINATE

Who you bring to the fight matters. Pair up specific Super Heroes and Super Villains to perform combo moves to take out enemies. Expert in-fight tactics in 5v5 battles give you the power to vanquish the greatest villains of the Marvel Universe.

EPIC COMBAT

Experience groundbreaking gameplay cinematics, as your heroes unleash dynamic chain combos with a single tap.

STUNNING VISUALS

Play one of the most visually stunning mobile game experiences that has ever been released. Your Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains look as close to life-like as possible on your phone!

We’ll have more footage and information on Cable close to his official reveal, so stay tuned!