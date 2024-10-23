No More Room in Hell 2 Devs Address Early Access Issues, Hotfix Plans

No More Room in Hell 2 released into early access on Tuesday with a nice pop of nearly 15,000 concurrent players on Steam alone (it’s also out on the Epic Games Store), but early reviews for the game were decidedly negative. Steam users called out No More Room in Hell 2 for bugs, matchmaking issues, lag, and other problems not unheard of in early access releases. Neither those issues nor the negative feedback surrounding them went unheard, however, with No More Room in Hell 2 developer Torn Banner Studios Studios already improving the matchmaking systems in place and laying out plans for the game’s next hotfix.

Server improvements worldwide were one of the main issues Torn Banner Studios addressed in the first post-launch post about No More Room in Hell 2. While the new zombie game hasn’t gotten a formal update yet that consists of patch notes to look over, the developer said it made some behind-the-scenes changes to address instances of high ping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No More ROom in Hell 2 from Torn Banner Studios.

“The first issue was server regions matchmaking together too quickly (instead of waiting for players in the same region), leading to bad ping,” Torn Banner Studios said. “The second issue was players in Asia and US-West being placed on under-efficient cloud servers.”

Matchmaking systems were adjusted accordingly Tuesday afternoon which had an “immediate positive impact” after players were placed in their appropriate regions instead of faraway ones. Another matchmaking update followed that one to further improve the systems in place.

Other servers are still experiencing issues, however. For those in Asia and US-West servers, Torn Banner Studios said work is continuing to improve matchmaking there. And for those who’ve been experiencing problems with latency issues that made it seem like zombies weren’t responding correctly to impacts while still being able to strike or grab you with no problem, Torn Banner Studios said more changes are coming that should alleviate those issues.

“We’re working on additional server optimizations that should help with gameplay lag – issues like slow hit reactions, zombies teleporting as well as some animation issues and rubber banding.”

As for the first formal update that’ll probably include a set of patch notes, Torn Banner Studios said it’s working on a hotfix planned to “address a selection of gameplay and performance issues,” though no specifics were given. The game’s only been out for a day, so we’ll perhaps see that hotfix released by the end of the week before No More Room in Hell 2 heads into its first weekend.

While most of the reviews for No More Room in Hell 2 have indeed been negative, even those that do bring forward complaints say that there’s a solid core of a game here that maybe just needs some more time. Most of the downsides deal with performance and server issues which can all naturally be improved on regardless of whether No More Room in Hell 2 was in early access or fully released. Part of the negativity towards the game also stems from its predecessor, the original No More Room in Hell. That game was first a Half-Life 2 mode that later rereleased as a full title in 2013 which means that people have put in thousands of hours over 10+ years by now, so No More Room in Hell players naturally would have strong feelings about what’s in (or not in) the sequel.