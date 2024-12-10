No More Room in Hell 2 Update Adds Infection Feature

No More Room in Hell 2 brings a fan-favorite feature to the latest installment. Torn Banner Studios has announced that the newest update will introduce Infection, a feature from the original 2011 No More Room in Hell title that was absent at launch whenever No More Room in Hell 2 launched into early access. Players have been asking for this feature since the zombie game’s release in October, and with this new feature, it’s now possible for players to become infected by zombies thus risking zombification themselves.

The sequel to the popular co-op zombie survival game was met with mixed reviews upon launch, with many citing the performance bugs and issues. Some are optimistic about its potential, which this latest update has proven to adhere to. Within this patch are several bug fixes that tackle issues with the Runners and zombie animation problems.

Take a look at the Infection feature details and bug fixes coming from the newest No More Room in Hell 2 update:

No more room in hell 2 newest update will launch with the fan-favorite infection feature.

Features

Infection

Our early integration of Infection introduces a new level of difficulty, strategy, & cinematic horror into No More Room in Hell 2. Now, when grappled by a zombie, there’s always a chance that you will be infected. That percentage chance goes up as your health goes down. However, if you fail the grapple mini-game, or get grappled without stamina, you will be automatically infected.

Infection plays out in 2 stages: Incubation – For a short period of time the virus incubates in our player and there will be no signs that the player is in fact infected. Onset – After incubation, signs will start showing that you are infected with the virus. Coughing is one of the first signs, and your fellow responders will be able to hear it. Early on you’ll notice “migraine aura” like visual sensitivity symptoms, and over time the visual and auditory distortion will grow as the virus encroaches deeper into your body.



In the later stages of infection, your symptoms will grow more severe, and indicate that without treatment your time is running out.

Once infected, your main focus in the game shifts from completing the map objectives to survival. Infection features two treatments: Phalanx Pills – Phalanx Pills completely reset your infection without curing it. You can take the pill even in the latest stages of infection, but be careful with your choice, as the consequences are deadly. Gene Therapy – The gene therapy can be found on the map, but it’s extremely rare, and can only be used once! The medical device draws a sample of your blood, and 30 seconds later creates an antivirus that completely cures you of the virus.

Our first iteration of Infection comes with very limited UI and HUD, as we want the experience to feel as cinematic and realistic as possible. We’re excited to get feedback from the community on Infection and flesh out the final version of the feature together.

Self-Sacrifice

A major request from the community, Self-Sacrifice elevates the immersive experience and gives players the ultimate agency in the way they chose to tackle (or not) the difficult realities of our active apocalypse.

Nicknamed the “K” or “suicide” button, Self Sacrifice allows players to choose when and where their round ends. Making the ultimate choice to Self-Sacrifice has a positive effect for your fellow responders, as it eliminates the possibility of you turning into a zombie. The feature also acts as one more potential treatment to Infection.

Private Servers

Starting today players can queue into No More Room in Hell 2 privately with as little as two players. Squad Leaders in parties of 2-8 players will notice the choice to queue into either private or public matches.

With the launch of 0.2.1, sprinting will now require a small amount of stamina, and draw from the same pool as other stamina draining actions like melee combat. This means you cannot constantly sprint, and also makes it risky to use your stamina pool for sprinting, instead of defending yourself against zombies.

Quality of Life Improvements

Repeated jumping has been slowed down. Players will no longer be able to ‘bunny hop’ across the map



Bug Fixes