No More Room in Hell 2’s First Update Is Live with Patch Notes

After a rough start out the gate, No More Room in Hell 2 developer Torn Banner Studios laid out plans for the game’s first hotfix. Many of those initial plans dealt with server issues and matchmaking problems which were great to see addressed, but as players whacked zombies and extracted (or failed to do so) in No More Room in Hell 2 matches, more gameplay issues became apparent such as shotguns failing to do much of anything at all despite their pedigree in zombie outbreak scenarios. For those who encountered problems like that and more, however, you’ll be happy to hear that the very first No More Room in Hell 2 update has already addressed issues such as shotgun efficiency and more as well as the server issues.

The patch notes for the first No More Room in Hell 2 update are brief given that this initial release is just a hotfix and not a full-on update, but they’re still more than players were expecting based on what’d been previewed before. Some of the names of points of interest may still be a bit fuzzy to No More Room in Hell 2 players as they familiarize themselves with the map, but areas like the Cooling Tower, Farmhouse, and Gas Station were experiencing their own unique sets of problems. Those have also now been fixed (according to the patch notes, at least).

No More Room in Hell 2 players will of course find more issues as they play — such is the nature of early access — but for now, here’s what’s changed in the zombie game’s first update:

No More Room in Hell 2 Patch Notes

Shotgun damage was inconsistent and sometimes did no damage at all.

Responders were unable to connect nodes (wires to wires) and encountered a soft lock while in the wiring mini-game in the Cooling Tower

Weapon animations would end up out-of-sync and misaligned when performing various actions, such as picking up weapons, swapping weapons, or sprinting.

Generator would become locked after depositing a gas canister at Farmhouse, Lookout Tower, and Gas Station.

Nameplate VOIP icon states were inverted – appearing to be speaking when silent and vice versa.

Various optimizations to improve server performance.

As someone who’s played a few hours of No More Room in Hell 2 since its early access launch, the shotgun change is already going to be a significant one. No More Room in Hell 2 has firearms like pistols, magnums, a shotgun, and rifles, but the shotgun was by far worse than even the starting magnum due to this bug. Point-blank shots at zombies failed to even register at times which meant you were not only wasting your time but were wasting two inventory slots as well — one for ammo and one for the weapon. Considering how saferooms and weapon caches typically had one of a few types of weapons to go around as well, the shotguns being duds meant that groups had to make decisions about who wasn’t going to leave that saferoom rearmed with better weapons.

No More Room in Hell 2′s first update is live now via Steam and the Epic Games Store.