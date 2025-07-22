New Game from Ori and the Will of the Wisps Creators May Skip Xbox at Launch

Developer Moon Studios is typically associated with Microsoft’s video game company, Xbox. Their last two games, which were both part of the critically acclaimed Ori series, were first released on the Xbox One before inevitably going multiplatform. However, its latest game, the Dark Souls-inspired No Rest for the Wicked, may not make it to Microsoft’s gaming platform at launch, according to the developer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent statement from Moon Studios co-founder and No Rest for the Wicked director Thomas Mahler, it is claimed that “current market conditions” are to blame for the upcoming game potentially missing on Xbox when it launches (H/T @delmontyb on X). It is uncertain what the specifics are on those market conditions, but it’s looking like the developer’s next game won’t release on Microsoft’s console at launch. The tweet from @demontyb speculates that it may be Xbox inching more towards becoming a PC, but that is not confirmed.

Wild news today as No Rest for the Wicked might skip the Xbox, that just depends on what seems to make sense for the Platform… PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed, I wonder if this is more just Xbox becoming a PC at this point or whatnot. What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/bkNTPuWBPP — Ginger Prime ✝️ (@delmontyb) July 21, 2025

“[By the way], given current market conditions, we might only release on PS5 and potentially Switch 2 for the time being,” said Mahler. “We’ll have to discuss things with [Microsoft] to see what makes sense for Xbox.”

No Rest for the Wicked is confirmed for release on PC and PS5. The PlayStation version has a PlayStation Store page, but states that a release date is “to be determined.” On the PC side, it is available on Steam as an early access game and has been playable since April 2024. Moon Studios frequently updates the game with new content, with the last update releasing just last week. It currently costs $39.99.

“The year is 841 TE. King Harol is dead. Even worse, the Pestilence, an unholy plague not seen for a thousand years, has returned. It sweeps across the land, corrupting everything it touches,” reads the game’s description. “Madrigal Seline, a ruthlessly ambitious figure in the church, sees the Pestilence as a chance to prove herself in the eyes of her god. These forces converge on the backwater Isola Sacra, where rebel groups and the provincial government fight for control amid the isle’s crumbling ruins.”

Mahler had talked about his thoughts on bringing No Rest for the Wicked into early access. When the game launched, the developer only had great things to say about letting players check out the game before its official release.

“I think as games become more and more complex and sophisticated, we’ll see some form of Early Access happening more and more often,” Mahler wrote. “Speaking from our own experience, there is just no way we could have ever shipped Wicked 1.0 without being able to see all the data we’re seeing now and getting all the feedback from users. And I mean actual users, not a Focus Testing Group.”

Mahler had also talked about the prospect of Moon Studios being acquired by a big publisher after Xbox had announced it was shuttering Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks.

“I’ve lived through the 90s and saw what happened when smaller studios got acquired by EA,” Mahler wrote. “Never again.”

Are you excited for No Rest for the Wicked? Let us know in the comments below.