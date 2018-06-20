Numskull Introduces Line of Irresistible PlayStation, Crash Bandicoot Goods

The team at Numskull have offered some great nerd stuff for a while now, including an actual Deadpool headstand that will comfortably hold your virtual reality headsets and headphones. But now it’s introduced a line of PlayStation and Crash Bandicoot goods that we just need to have.

The company tweeted out its line of PlayStation goods earlier this morning, including some officially branded items like a PlayStation onesie (fun fact: Liana squealed at the thought of getting one of these); a PlayStation bathrobe, wallets, purses and more. You can see the tweet below and pre-order these items over on the official company page.

Classic PlayStation at its best! We’re proud to reveal brand new additions to our official @PlayStation range – including pin badges, socks, hats, wallets and purses, and even onesies! Pre-order yours before they’re gone: https://t.co/Zm0rjjqeEP pic.twitter.com/nucV9C7aMZ — 💀Numskull Designs (@NumskullDesigns) June 19, 2018

But that’s not the only gaming icon the company is introducing to its store. Numskull has also introduced a line of Crash Bandicoot merchandise that can be pre-ordered here.

These include a number of awesome goods, including a pair of Crash Bandicoot Snapback hats; a scented Wumpa Fruit candle that will make your whole house smell like classic PlayStation goodness; a special coffee mug with Crash’s, ahem, mug on it; a crate stress ball, a Christmas Jumper and so much more. You can see everything in the line over on the product page.

Fans are sure to find something they like on both product pages. Besides the dream of having a PlayStation bathrobe, there’s also a sweet drawstring bag; awesome keychains; a PS4 wallet (probably Shuhei Yoshida approved); classic PlayStation coasters and more. Head on over and take a look.

Shipping may take a little bit since the store is overseas, but we assure you that these goods are well worth your cash. Plus now we can totally convince the boss to buy us a fleet of PlayStation onesies to wear around the office. They’d boost productivity, I swear…

Also, don’t be surprised if the company launches their line-up of Spyro the Dragon goodies soon. Say, can we get a Spyro onesie?