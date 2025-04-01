New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 1st

It’s a Brand New Day (and I’m not specifically talking about the new Spider-Man 4 title), which only means that it’s time to open The New York Times app. Whichever puzzle you choose first is up to you, whether it be Connections, Strands, or Wordle. Yesterday’s NYT Wordle puzzle was easy, with the word featuring more vowels than consonants. Today’s puzzle is the opposite, as the final word for the April 1st Wordle will be the toughest one we’ve seen in quite a while. If you’re looking for any hints, tips, or the solution for today’s Wordle, then we’ve got exactly what you need to continue those streaks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The popular guessing game has been testing players’ knowledge since 2021, with daily puzzles coming to the NYT app, ranging from easy to extremely difficult. For those who are new to the game, the instructions are simple: Guess a five-letter word within six chances to get the final answer. To help, each guess will have feedback with gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating where and which letters are in the final word.

As I mentioned yesterday, CinemaCon is happening this week, with yesterday’s Sony presentation bringing news on upcoming titles like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Karate Kid: Origins, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. As we look forward to the sequels of these beloved franchises, this brings me to my starter word for today, which is “enjoy.” Going to the movies is an experience we can all enjoy, especially when it comes to seeing the latest films on opening weekend. My starter word was a wise choice, considering I got two yellow blocks.

Enjoy the help from this hint at the final word.

The word “enjoy” has two yellow blocks for the letters E and J, which is a great start. Getting a vowel correct is a good indicator of the type of word we want to look for. J isn’t a common word, nor is the combination of these two letters, making this process a bit easier to figure out. If you are struggling with solving the final word, take a look at the final solution for today’s Wordle below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 1st is “Jewel.” As we’ve mentioned before, there aren’t many J-starting words in the dictionary, which makes this puzzle easier to solve if you figure this out earlier on. This was a tricky one, though, so hopefully tomorrow we’ll see something on the easier side. Stay sharp with your puzzle solving, players.