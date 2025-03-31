New York Times Connections Answers for March 31st

Want to know what the answers are for today’s Connections? We got you covered, as we have everything you are looking for, from the correct words and categories to a couple of hints and tips, for today, March 31st’s Connections from The New York Times. If you’ve played Connections (or even Strands and Wordle, for that matter), you know all about its challenging yet fun category-based gameplay. With today’s puzzle and the last puzzle of the month, it’s isn’t overtly hard, but it can trip you up with some of the words and potential categories. Either way, we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Connections gives you 16 different words and asks you to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from zoo animals or Guardians of the Galaxy heroes to element abbreviations or titles of Best Album winners at the Grammys. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s connections Is the perfect mix of challenging and fun.

Today’s Connections is a toss-up with its difficulty, as it isn’t as difficult as yesterday but not as easy as some of last week’s. When it comes to puzzles like these, it helps to remember that many words have different definitions, so they could fit in a range of categories that some words may already fit well in. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Fore, Word, Deposit, Too, Put Away, Screen, Ate, Balance, Besides, Horse, Transfer, To Boot, Had, As Well, Took In, and Withdrawal.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Eating comes in many different ways

Green: In addition…

Blue: Cash or credit?

Purple: There are many ways to interact

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Consumed

Green: Also

Blue: ATM Options

Purple: ____ Play

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 31st:

Yellow: Ate, Had, Put Away, Took In

Green: As Well, Besides, To Boot, Too

Blue: Balance, Deposit, Transfer, Withdrawal

Purple: Fore, Horse, Screen, Word

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.