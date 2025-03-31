New York Times Strands Answers for March 31st

Can’t rein in today’s Strands answers? You’re in luck, as we have all of the words, including the Spangram for March 31st’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, including some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. The signature word-search gameplay of Strands makes it a must-play daily puzzle alongside Connections and Wordle, especially for the fun themes. Today’s theme, “That’s an Equine of a Different Shade!”, is certainly one of the game’s most entertaining and unique topics, but one that can trick you. Despite that, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

Strands’ gameplay revolves around finding words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out the theme’s true meaning, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will point toward the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like famous zoos or Disney royals. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Disney royals, potential words would be names of Disney princesses like Snow White or Elsa.

Today’s Strands theme is “That’s an Equine of a different shade!”.

For today, March 31st, we have a pretty unique one, as not only is it longer than most, but a fun little reference to a classic film. The theme for today’s Strands is “That’s an Equine of a Different Shade!”. If you didn’t get the joke, it’s a reference to The Wizard of Oz, as a horse in Emerald City changes it’s hue, with the cabbie uttering a similar phrase (which hints at the main theme). While the theme may seem in jest, there are always certain words, usually nouns, that could hint at what the puzzle really means. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram relates to the many varieties of equine available.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Horse Colorings.

If you want to know all the words in today's Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Dapple

Palomino

Horse Colorings

Buckskin

Chestnut

Roan

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.