New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 16th

Sometimes a full work week can feel like it’s gone on for an eternity, much like the wait for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster release date. While we can’t predict the future, we can take time today to play the daily puzzle games on The New York Times app. With Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee, and many more to choose from, there is a puzzle for you. If you are like me, the go-to is none other than the classic guessing game itself: Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle wasn’t too tricky, but for today, April 16th, the Wordle answer will be a bit of a challenge. Those of you looking for hints, tips, or the solution for today’s game, we’ve got you covered.

Wordle has been on the NYT app since 2021 with its daily puzzles. Millions have tested their knowledge within these five-letter blocks. With endless possibilities as to which words could be the answer, the challenge is never-ending. Those who are new to the game, Wordle lets players solve a five-letter word with up to six chances to answer. Feedback is given with gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating which letters belong in the final word.

As the introduction stated, there was a leak about the Oblivion Remaster game, which saw a few in-game screenshots showcasing the 2006 title for the current generation of consoles. The topic of leaks can be tricky, especially since some information might lead to spoilers or, perhaps, nothing. If you couldn’t tell, my starter word for today is “leaks” because we have seen many over the past week or so, and there’s no doubt we’ll see more in the future. This starting word has two yellow blocks.

Leaks is a good word if you struggle to think of a starting guess.

The word “leaks” has two yellow blocks with L and A, which is a good start. Knowing that the letters S and E aren’t in the final word gives us a solid impression of which words to look for. L and A are common letters that can be paired in a word, so try to find a five-letter word with the consonant and vowel next to each other. Another hint is to place A and L at the end of the word. If you are struggling with today’s Wordle answer, we’ve got the solution below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 16th is “Moral.” We’ve all got them, but little do we actively think about them all the time. No need to question your morality with this, as we will be back tomorrow with another Wordle puzzle piece. Keep up the good work, players.