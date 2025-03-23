New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 23rd

As we welcome the new week, it’s time to dive into the newest Wordle puzzle courtesy of The New York Times app. For those who have been long-time players of the NYT games such as Connections and Strands, then you realize that the degree of difficulty fluctuates daily. Yesterday’s puzzle was by far the hardest one in a while and today’s won’t be any different. March 23rd is going to be a bit of a doozy to solve, so we’re here to help you crack the code with useful hints and tips. We’ll also cover the Wordle solution, which we will tackle later on in the article.

The New York Times started bringing Wordle to the public in late 2021 and has had a massive following since. For those hopping onto ride the puzzle train, this specific game has players solve a five-letter word with six opportunities to guess the correct word. Each word you guess with give feedback indicating which letters are correct and if they’re in the right place with green and yellow blocks. If you get a yellow block, you will need to change the placement of the letter until it’s green.

If you are thinking about which word to start the puzzle with, one useful tip is to use a word mainly comprised of vowels. This gives you a great indication which vowels will be in the word and the type of consonants you can pair with it. Another fun idea for a starter word is to pick a five-letter word from your surroundings. My word for today is ‘peony’ because spring has officially arrived. While I prepare to sneeze nonstop due to my pollen allergy, the only relief that I’ll be getting from this word is three yellow and one green block.

Using ‘Peony’ would Put a Spring in your step for success.

The word ‘peony’ was a wise choice for today’s Wordle based on the fact that P, E, O, and Y were correct letters with the ladder being in the right place. With this in mind, the choice of words that end with Y and have the letters P, E, and O in them is pretty limited, which is a good thing. Sometimes it’s nice to catch bait on the first try, but it’s not a typical occurrence unless you know the answer beforehand or are a time-traveler.

The solution for the New York Times Wordle for March 23rd is “Dopey.” While many know someone who might fit the description of this word, it’s probably because you’ve heard of the famous Disney character from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We could guess that this is in part due to the recent release of the live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Today’s word was tough, but don’t be discouraged if you didn’t get the word correct as you will get another opportunity tomorrow when it’s Heigh-Ho, off to work you go.